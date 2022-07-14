ICICI Lombard increases investment in retail health insurance segment

ICICI Lombard has increased its investment in retail health segment which became the highest contributor to the insurance industry in FY22 and expected to see accelerated growth in the next few quarters.

The company's Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI) during the year stood at Rs 17,977 crore (merged) as against Rs 14,003 crore (standalone) in FY2021, registering a growth of 28.7 per cent, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd (ICICI Lombard) said in its annual report for FY22.

During the fiscal, the company also completed the process of integration of non-life business of the erstwhile Bharti AXA General Insurance Company with itself.

Post the successful integration, ICICI Lombard has become the second largest general insurer in India in terms of GDPI.

On a pro forma merged vs merged basis, the growth was 4.7 per cent, the company said.

The general insurance industry exhibited resilience with a modest growth of over 11 per cent in 2021-22 despite facing headwinds from Covid-19 impact and later due to the escalating geopolitical tensions, threatening economic outlook, it said.

''Health insurance became the highest contributing segment for the industry. We, at ICICI Lombard, also witnessed encouraging growth in this segment. Further, looking at market opportunities especially in the retail health segment, we have increased our investments by adding salesforce to our retail health agency team.

''We expect the growth in the retail health line of the business to accelerate in the next few quarters as the salesforce starts getting productive,'' Bhargav Dasgupta, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), ICICI Lombard, said in his message to shareholders.

Speaking about profitability, he said the company over the years continued to stay focussed on profitable growth through disciplined underwriting, sustainable value creation, while delivering excellence in customer service.

However, second wave of the pandemic had a devastating and deeper impact than the first one, Dasgupta said, which resulted in an overall impact of Rs 556 crore in FY22 on company's health book.

''Consequently, this resulted in decline in profits after tax to Rs 1,271 crore (merged) for FY2022 in comparison to Rs 1,473 crore (standalone) for FY2021,'' the official said.

Among others, ICICI Lombard grew its motor insurance business cautiously in the first half on account of supply chain disruptions, lower demand sentiment and competitive intensity.

Dasgupta said in second half of FY22, the growth in motor insurance business was reasonable and the company grew faster than the industry and attained leadership with a market share of 11.8 per cent.

''As far as the commercial lines are concerned, we experienced robust growth driven by a rise of 17.8 per cent (merged) in the SME segment. Consequently, the company witnessed market share accretion in commercial lines such as fire, engineering and marine cargo where we had a market share of 12.8 per cent, 15.2 per cent and 17.9 per cent, respectively.'' He said company's business sourced through its website registered growth driven by health, travel and motor lines of business.

''Overall, our digital solutions have enabled us to increase our digital revenues to Rs 774 crore for FY2022, which accounts to 4.3 per cent of our overall GDPI,'' he added.

On the way forward, he said the rate of change has accelerated way beyond a human mind can comprehend alone.

''We at ICICI Lombard are proactively drafting our strategies to stay ahead of the curve and are mapping out solutions for the challenges of the present and the future. We intend to expand across distribution, digital, technology and claims services and are making significant investments in these areas,'' Dasgupta said.

