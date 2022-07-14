10 rescued as fire breaks out in hotel in central Delhi

Ten people were rescued after a fire broke out at a hotel in central Delhi's Paharganj area early Thursday morning, officials said. They said a call about a blaze at 'Roma Delux' hotel in Paharganj was received around 4.24 am, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire broke out in a room on the second floor of the building. Ten people were evacuated safely from second and third floors, a senior fire official said, adding that no casualty was reported in the incident. Those rescued have been identified as Aditya (19), Sanskriti (19), Subham Kumar (26), Pardeep (62), Bina Devi (58), Shweta (31), Vihan (3), Arjun (21), Nitesh (22) and Partik (21), fire officials said. ''The incident took place in narrow lanes of central Delhi. The fire personnel rescued people from the second and third floor of the hotel using ladder,'' the officer said. Deputy Chief Fire Officer Sanjay Tomar said, “In such situation, the occupants should know the exit route from the building or area where the fire has taken place. The management should also try to rescue people in a safe way.” Police said that hotel manager Rizwan informed them regarding the fire and a team was rushed to the spot. “All the night staff were called at the spot and area was cordoned off. BSES staff, fire tenders and four ambulances also reached the spot. Rizwan said that air-conditioner in room no. 202 caught fire and some guests at third floor were stuck. But the fire was soon extinguished. All the rescued persons are safe,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Shweta Chauhan said. ''No foul play is suspected. However, an inquiry is being conducted and a letter is being sent to BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd to ascertain the reason of fire,'' the DCP said. Ritik Kapoor, owner of the hotel, said that the incident took place around 4 am. “There was some electricity issue in the night and an air-conditioner of one of the rooms on the second floor was tripping again and again. When the occupant approached the staff with this issue, they switched on the AC which led to a minor short circuit that triggered the blaze. Our staff used the fire extinguisher to douse the blaze. “We have shifted the occupants to another hotel. We are running this hotel for the past 20 years and nothing like this has happened before. The hotel comprises 23 rooms,” Kapoor said. The owner said that the hotel is authorised and has a licence valid up to March 31, 2024. Police said that fire safety certificate is also valid up to March 31, 2024. On May 13, at least 27 people were burnt or asphyxiated after a roaring fire engulfed a commercial building in Delhi's Mundka area.

