Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2055 hours: DEL96 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee edges closer to 80-mark, slides 18 paise to 79.99 vs dollar Mumbai: The rupee edged closer to the historic low of 80-mark against the US currency on Thursday as it declined by a little over 18 paise to settle at 79.9975 amid a stronger greenback in overseas markets.

DEL36 BIZ-2NDLD WPI-INFLATION WPI inflation eases to 3-month low of 15.18 pc in Jun New Delhi: The wholesale price-based inflation eased to a three-month low of 15.18 per cent in June on a sharp decline in the prices of minerals, but food articles continued to remain costly.

DEL69 BIZ-FM-G20-LD GLOBAL TAX G20 must ensure developing nations earn 'meaningful revenues' from global minimum tax deal: Nirmala New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday called on G20 countries to ensure that developing nations do not face any ''unintended consequences'' of the proposed global minimum tax deal at the G20 and earn ''meaningful revenues''.

DEL63 BIZ-GOVT-LD REPAIR FRAMEWORK Govt plans 'Right to Repair' framework to facilitate self, third party repair of products New Delhi: Concerned over makers of cars, mobiles and other consumer goods monopolising repair and spare parts market, the government plans to make it mandatory for them to share with customers product details necessary for repair by self or third parties.

DEL71 BIZ-2NDLD-STOCKS Sensex, Nifty slide for 4th day; IT, banking shares drop Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty gave up early gains to close lower for a fourth straight session on Thursday due to selling in IT and banking shares amid weak global equities.

DCM68 BIZ-LD TRADE Exports up 23.52 pc to USD 40.13 bn in June; trade deficit at record USD 26.18 bn New Delhi: Exports in June rose by 23.52 per cent to USD 40.13 billion while the trade deficit ballooned to a record level of USD 26.18 billion mainly due to jump in gold and crude oil imports, the government data said on Thursday.

DCM43 BIZ-FINMIN-REPORT CAD expected to deteriorate in FY23 on costlier import: FinMin Report New Delhi: India's current account deficit is expected to deteriorate in the current fiscal on account of costlier imports and tepid merchandise exports, according to the Finance Ministry's monthly economic review.

DEL67 BIZ-ECOMMERCE-AYURVEDA DRUGS Valid medical prescriptions must for sale of specified ayurveda, unani drugs online: CCPA New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority on Thursday directed e-commerce entities to sell specified ayurveda, siddha and unani drugs only after customers upload valid medical prescriptions from registered doctors on the platforms.

DCM52 BIZ-LIC-EMBEDDED VALUE LIC's embedded value stood at Rs 5.41 lakh crore at end of March Mumbai: Life Insurance Corporation of India on Thursday said its embedded value stood at Rs 5,41,492 crore at the end of March this year compared to Rs 95,605 crore in the year-ago period.

DEL72 BIZ-LD GOLD-PRICE Gold drops Rs 163; silver falls Rs 195 New Delhi: Gold price in the national capital on Thursday dropped by Rs 163 to Rs 50,314 per 10 grams amid decline in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)