Left Menu

Tata Steel Long Products posts Rs 331 cr net loss in June quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 21:21 IST
Tata Steel Long Products posts Rs 331 cr net loss in June quarter
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Steel Long Products Limited (TSLP) on Thursday posted a net loss of Rs 331.09 crore in the June quarter, mainly on account of higher expenses.

The company had a profit of Rs 331.60 in the year-ago period.

Its total income, however, rose to Rs 2,154.78 crore from Rs 1,726.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2021.

The company saw its expenses rise to Rs 2,489.58 crore from Rs 1,282.59 crore in the same period a year ago.

A subsidiary of Tata Steel, TSLP is one of India's largest integrated special steel and merchant direct reduced iron (sponge iron) players.

Through TSLP, Tata Steel recently completed the acquisition of Odisha-based one Million Tonne Per Annum (MTPA) steel mill NINL for a consideration amount of Rs 12,000 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
2
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
3
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022