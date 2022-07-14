Left Menu

SBI hikes lending rates by 10 basis points

The country's largest lender State Bank of India has decided to increase its marginal cost of lending rate (MCLR) on loans by 10 basis points or 0.10 per cent effective from July 15, 2022.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 23:54 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 23:54 IST
SBI hikes lending rates by 10 basis points
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The country's largest lender State Bank of India has decided to increase its marginal cost of lending rate (MCLR) on loans by 10 basis points or 0.10 per cent effective from July 15, 2022. For one year tenor, the bank has decided to increase MCLR to 7.50 per cent from the current 7.40 per cent, as per a notice released by State Bank of India on its website on Thursday.

For the six-month tenor, the MCLR will be increased from 7.35 per cent to 7.45 per cent. The MCLR on two years tenor will be increased from 7.60 per cent to 7.70 per cent. On three years tenor, it will be increased from 7.7 per cent to 7.8 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
2
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
3
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022