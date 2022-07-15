Left Menu

Tata Steel Long Products shares decline after it reports losses

Shares of Tata Steel Long Products slumped sharply on Friday after the company reported a loss of Rs 331.09 crore in the quarter that ended in June.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 13:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Tata Steel Long Products slumped sharply on Friday after the company reported a loss of Rs 331.09 crore in the quarter that ended in June. The shares traded at Rs 582.90, down 3.68 per cent. Its intraday low was Rs 570.

In the year-ago quarter, it had, however, reported a profit of Rs 331.6 crore. The company has witnessed losses due to higher expenses. Its expenses almost doubled to Rs 2,489.58 crore in the mentioned quarter. Last year, it was at Rs 1,282.59 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing to stock exchanges.

The company is in the business of manufacturing steel and allied products including the manufacture of sponge iron and the generation of power. This year, Tata Steel Long Products, a unit of Tata Steel, acquired a strategic stake in Odisha-based Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) for Rs 12,100 crore, which will provide an inorganic growth opportunity for the Tata company to grow in the long products business and leverage the captive iron ore mines of NINL. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

