BlackRock posts 30% fall in second-quarter profit
Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 15:39 IST
BlackRock Inc posted a 30% drop in second-quarter profit on Friday as the turmoil in the global markets discouraged investors, shrinking the world's largest asset manager's fee income.
Adjusted profit fell to $1.12 billion, or $7.36 per share, for the three months ended June 30, from $1.61 billion, or $10.45 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected the asset manager to report a profit of $7.90 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
