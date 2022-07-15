Left Menu

Four wagons of coal-laden goods train derails in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Janjgirchampa | Updated: 15-07-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 16:40 IST
Four wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed on the busy Howrah-Mumbai route in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district on Friday, a Railway officer said.

No casualties were reported in the incident, he said.

The derailment, whose cause was not immediately known, took place around 11:10 am at Naila station under the Bilaspur Railway Division when the train was heading towards Jaithari in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh from a siding yard, said the Railway public relations officer.

The train traffic remained largely unaffected on the route barring a brief disruption on the down line, he said.

There is an additional track apart from up and down lines and this facilitated the movement of trains, he explained.

Work was underway to put the derailed wagons back on tracks, the officer added.

