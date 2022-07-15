Left Menu

Agritech start-up Otipy to hire 250+ people including 100 freshers

Otipy is a young organization with a workforce of 400 employees, the start-up has recently added young, energetic, and sharp talent across functions from different groups of institutions colleges along with experienced employees and with this announcement the company looks forward to adding more talent in the coming days.In light of the current hiring process, Mr. Varun Khurana, Founder CEO of Otipy said, The demand for online fruit and vegetable buying has grown multifold since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Delhi/NCR-based agri-tech startup Otipy operated by Crofarm is planning to hire more than 250+ employees this fiscal. The company is looking for fresh talent across various departments including Sales & Marketing, Data & Analytics, Technology, Product Management, Operations & Supply chain, Procurement, etc.

As a fast-growing company, the startup is expanding its operations to different parts of the country and has mapped out a plan to generate employment opportunities for freshers as well as seasoned professionals through job aggregators and direct applications. Otipy is a young organization with a workforce of 400+ employees, the start-up has recently added young, energetic, and sharp talent across functions from different groups of institutions/ colleges along with experienced employees and with this announcement the company looks forward to adding more talent in the coming days.

In light of the current hiring process, Mr. Varun Khurana, Founder & CEO of Otipy said, ''The demand for online fruit and vegetable buying has grown multifold since the outbreak of the pandemic. This has made us double the strength in the last two years as per business needs at a time when a lot of layoffs are happening in various startups and MNC's. We are expanding geographically, therefore our hiring plans continue to be extensive.'' Otipy raised $32 million from Westbridge Capital in series B funding in March 2022 and after establishing its strong customer base in Delhi/NCR, the start-up is now aggressively expanding its operation to new geographies. The start-up is planning to cover nearby cities and towns in North India along with foraying in West India.

About Otipy Operated by Crofarm Agriproducts Pvt Ltd, Otipy was launched in 2020 by Varun Khurana, a serial entrepreneur and the Founder of Crofarm. Otipy is one of India's first community group buying platform for fresh produce and daily essentials. It significantly reduces fresh produce waste, improves its community leader's profitability, and makes fresher, healthier food accessible to consumers through state-of-the-art technology used for delivery, distribution, and procurement from farmers.

