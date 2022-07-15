Citigroup profit sinks 27% on loan loss provisions, dealmaking slump

Citigroup Inc posted a 27% decline in second-quarter profit on Friday as the third-largest U.S. bank added reserves for potentially sour loans and its investment banking business took a hit from a slowdown in corporate dealmaking.

Profit fell to $4.5 billion, or $2.19 a share, in the quarter that ended June 30, from $6.2 billion, or $2.85 a share, a year earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)