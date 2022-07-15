Left Menu

JSPL consolidated Net jumps to Rs 2,771-cr in Apr-Jun

Updated: 15-07-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 18:04 IST
Jindal Steel and Power Limited Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) on Friday reported a multifold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,770.88 crore for the quarter that ended on June 30, 2022, on account of higher income.

The company's ''total profit'' was at Rs 14.25 crore in the April-June period of 2021-22, JSPL said in a BSE filing.

During the quarter under review, its total income rose to Rs 13,069.17 crore from Rs 10,643.17 crore a year ago.

Expenses were also higher at Rs 10,566.64 crore as against Rs 7,233.55 crore in the year-ago period.

Part of OP Jindal Group, JSPL has a significant presence in the steel, power, and mining sectors with investments of Rs 90,000 crore across the globe.

