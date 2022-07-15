RINL launches ‘Safety Is My Responsibility’ campaign under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

As part of the continuous initiatives being taken by RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to inculcate a culture of Safety among all the stakeholders including Employees and Contract Workmen, RINL has launched a campaign today with the motto 'Safety Is My Responsibility' as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebrations.

Shri A. K Saxena, Director (Operations), RINL launched the campaign by pasting stickers of 'Safety is my Responsibility' on the helmet of the youngest employee of RINL, Mr. K Rajababu, Field Assistant,SMS-1 Dept., in presence of Shri Abhijit Chakraborty ,CGM (Works)-I/c, Chief General Managers and HODs of the plant. Badges with the message 'Safety is my Responsibility' were also pinned on the pockets of all CGMs of work division also, as part of the launch event.

As part of the plant wide campaign, RINL will be counseling employees and contract workmen alike on the importance of Safety and how it can be implemented as a value. This campaign is part of the many initiatives taken by RINL, like implementation of Online Monitoring and tracking systems for Safety Belts, conducting of online training programs and examinations for all employees on the 'Safety Guidelines for Steel Sector' issued by Ministry of Steel and plant wide Housekeeping activities.

Shri A. K. Saxena, Director (Operations), RINL distributed prizes to employees who brought laurels to RINL at all India level Safety Competitions conducted by Joint Committee on Safety, Health & Environment in Steel Industry (JCSSI), Ranchi.

Ms. Priyanka Pal, Deputy manager (Mechanical), Special bar mill dept won First Prize in Essay Competition, Shri G. Paul Manohar, Manager (Operations), Special bar mill dept won the third Prize in Essay Competition and Ms Ayantia Roy, Senior Manager, Corporate strategic management dept won the Third prize in Essay Writing competition at All India level.

(With Inputs from PIB)