Left Menu

West Bengal man stabs relative to death on train after argument

A 40-year-old passenger was allegedly stabbed to death by his relative on board a Chennai-Howrah train in Odishas Ganjam district on Friday, an official said.Rajib Gorai and Prasannajit Gorai, residents of West Bengals Paschim Bardhaman district, were going towards Howrah from Chennai on the superfast train along with their family members.The two had heated arguments inside the train, following which Rajib Gorai stabbed him to death near the Chatrapur railway station, according to the Government Railway Police GRP.Other passengers alerted the Railway Protection Force RPF and the train stopped near the Ganjam station after they pulled the chain.

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 15-07-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 19:18 IST
West Bengal man stabs relative to death on train after argument
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old passenger was allegedly stabbed to death by his relative on board a Chennai-Howrah train in Odisha's Ganjam district on Friday, an official said.

Rajib Gorai and Prasannajit Gorai, residents of West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district, were going towards Howrah from Chennai on the superfast train along with their family members.

The two had heated arguments inside the train, following which Rajib Gorai stabbed him to death near the Chatrapur railway station, according to the Government Railway Police (GRP).

Other passengers alerted the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the train stopped near the Ganjam station after they pulled the chain. Prasannajit Gorai was rushed to Chatrapur subdivisional hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

The suspect has been detained and the body was sent for post-mortem. An investigation is on to find the exact reason behind the incident, Berhampur GRP inspector Jyoti Prakash Nayak said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
3
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022