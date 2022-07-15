Ather Energy appoints manufacturing and supply chain vertical heads

Ather Energy on Friday announced the appointment of Sanjeev Kumar Singh as its SVP for manufacturing and Harendra Saksena as chief procurement officer.

The appointments on the manufacturing and supply chain side come as Ather Energy looks to transform these two fast-growing areas of the business as part of its industrial strategy and also as it embarks on the next phase of growth, Ather Energy said.

Singh, with 18 years of extensive expertise, will lead the manufacturing vertical and oversee all current and future production facilities, the company said.

He will be crucial in scaling up Ather's manufacturing to 400,000 units and beyond from the existing capacity of 120,000 units, it said.

Saksena, who carries two decades of experience with him, will be responsible for strengthening and leading Ather Energy's supplier management function.

''Over the last couple of years, Ather has seen phenomenal growth and we are scaling up our manufacturing and supply chains to meet the growing demand. Towards this, we have Harendra Saksena joining us as the CPO (Chief Procurement Officer) and Sanjeev Singh joining us as the SVP-Manufacturing.

''Both Sanjeev and Harendra will be playing a crucial role in strengthening and transforming the end-to-end supply chain, purchase and procurement, manufacturing and our overall industrial strategy for Ather. Their experience and expertise will bring in better quality, operational efficiency to Ather's manufacturing and supply chain operations,'' said Tarun Mehta, co-founder and CEO, Ather Energy.

Singh joins Ather Energy from Bosch Ltd having led various functions, leading large teams, handling continuous and discrete manufacturing, relocation of products and processes from Europe, and successful new product SOPs, the company said.

Saksena joins the company from Johnson Electric Hong Kong, where he spent the last 20 years assuming various responsibilities across procurement, commodity strategy, supplier quality & development, compliance, people and product development, indirect procurement, and material planning.

