Left Menu

UK stocks end the week lower as slowdown woes mount

London's FTSE 100 index ended the week lower on worries about aggressive interest rate hikes and a sharp slowdown in the global economy, even as energy and defensive stocks lifted the benchmark index more than 1% on Friday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-07-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 21:37 IST
UK stocks end the week lower as slowdown woes mount
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London's FTSE 100 index ended the week lower on worries about aggressive interest rate hikes and a sharp slowdown in the global economy, even as energy and defensive stocks lifted the benchmark index more than 1% on Friday. The FTSE 100 added 1.7%, supported by energy giant Shell, AstraZeneca and British American Tobacco . The domestically focussed FTSE 250 index gained 1.9%.

"Some of it is definitely down to investors buying the dip, and some of it is also down to the latest sort of update from the Fed," Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell, said. "Everybody is laser focussed on what the economy is going to look like six months down the line. Next week, the UK has its latest inflation figures out. I think those are going to look hot and that is going to rattle investors in the UK once again."

Bank of England (BoE) Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said on Thursday interest rates very likely will have to go up further to stop a repeat of persistent inflation. Investors were pricing a roughly 72.5% chance of the BoE announcing a rare half-percentage point hike on Aug. 4.

Global equities recouped some of their losses on Friday as investors tempered expectations of a more aggressive U.S. rate rise after upbeat retail sales data and comments from Federal Reserve policymakers, but sluggish economic growth in China due to widespread COVID-19 lockdowns continued to weigh on sentiment. The lockdowns took a toll on London's luxury brand Burberry whose first-quarter comparable store sales rose just by 1%. The weakness in China pushed its shares 3.8% lower.

BT Group fell 7.7% to the bottom of FTSE 100 index, after media reports that peer Virgin Media O2 is in talks to buy broadband rival TalkTalk. Tonic maker Fevertree fell 27.7% after it lowered its annual profit forecast, citing worsening cost pressures and logistical issues.

Aston Martin's shares surged 23.7% after the luxury carmaker brought Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund as its second-largest shareholder and said it was looking to raise 653 million pounds ($771.58 million).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
3
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022