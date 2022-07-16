Left Menu

HDFC Bank Q1 net profit jumps 21 pc to Rs 9,579 cr

On a standalone basis, the largest private sector lenders net profit increased to Rs 9,195.99 crore from Rs 7,729.64 crore in the year-ago period but was down from Rs 10,055.18 crore in the preceding March quarter. Overall provisions for the reporting quarter reduced to Rs 3,187.73 crore as against Rs 4,830.84 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2022 14:25 IST
HDFC Bank Q1 net profit jumps 21 pc to Rs 9,579 cr
HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 20.91 percent jump in its June quarter net profit at Rs 9,579.11 crore. On a standalone basis, the largest private sector lender's net profit increased to Rs 9,195.99 crore from Rs 7,729.64 crore in the year-ago period but was down from Rs 10,055.18 crore in the preceding March quarter. Its total income came in at Rs 41,560 crore on a standalone basis, as compared to Rs 36,771 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenditure increased to Rs 26,192 crore from Rs 21,634 crore, the bank said in an exchange filing. Overall provisions for the reporting quarter reduced to Rs 3,187.73 crore as against Rs 4,830.84 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said.

