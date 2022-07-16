Left Menu

Garuda Aerospace to assist NDRF in flood affected Gujarat, AP

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-07-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 15:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Ericsson
  • India

Drone start-up Garuda Aerospace has offered its assistance to National Disaster Response Force in tackling the flood situations in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, the city-based company said on Saturday.

The drones would be deployed to deliver food and necessary medicines to people affected by the floods in Vadodara (Gujarat) and in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

''After successful implementation of drones to support flood victims in Assam, NDRF has deployed two more Garuda Aerospace teams to tackle the flood situations in Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh to support NDRF officials...,'' company founder-CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash said in a company statement.

Garuda Aerospace was the preferred drone partner for the NDRF during the COVID-19 enforced lockdown.

''Equipped with 300 drones and over 500 pilots with pan-India presence, Garuda Aerospace can surpass any kind of emergency,'' Jayaprakash said.

''The ongoing Series A fundraise of USD 30 million at a USD 250 million valuation has made the company strong. Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently invested and has become the firm's brand ambassador as well,'' he added.

