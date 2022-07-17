Left Menu

Sequoia, Tiger Global lead startup funding in Apr-Jun; fintechs attracted most funds: Nasscom report

Purplle raised USD 34 million as part of its Series E funding round from Paramark Ventures.The preceding January-March period had witnessed creation of 16 new unicorns, which dropped to only four in the reporting quarter due to decline in fund inflows into the Indian startup space, it added.Investment in Indian tech startups fell by about 17 per cent to USD 6 billion in April-June 2022 owing to macroeconomic slowdown, according to the report.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 17:45 IST
Sequoia, Tiger Global lead startup funding in Apr-Jun; fintechs attracted most funds: Nasscom report

Venture capital firms Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global led funding in Indian startups during April-June, with the fintech sector attracting most of the USD 6 billion (about Rs 47,870 crore) investments made during the quarter, industry body Nasscom said in a report.

Fintech firms attracted about 26 per cent of the total investments made during the quarter, followed by media and entertainment (19 per cent), enterprise tech (16 per cent), retail tech (9 per cent), edtech (8 per cent) and health tech (5 per cent), according to the report.

''Prominent investors Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global, Alpha wave and Accel have done over 6 deals across sectors,'' it added.

Out of Tiger Global's total investments, 40 per cent were in the fintech sector and 20 per cent in the enterprise technology domain. For Sequoia, enterprise technology accounted for about 25 per cent of the funding, and financial technology (fintech) 20 per cent.

Around 60 per cent of the investments by Tiger Global and Sequoia were made in the growth stage of the startups.

The April-June quarter saw only four unicorns -- neobanking firm Open, SaaS platform LeadSquared, edtech start-up PhysicsWallah and online beauty products marketplace Purplle.

Open became the first neobanking unicorn after raising USD 50 million in Series D funding from IIFL.

LeadSquared raised USD 153 million in Series C funding from WestBridge Capital to become a unicorn, while PhysicsWallah raised USD 100 million in its Series A funding from Westbridge and GSV Ventures. Purplle raised USD 34 million as part of its Series E funding round from Paramark Ventures.

The preceding January-March period had witnessed creation of 16 new unicorns, which dropped to only four in the reporting quarter due to decline in fund inflows into the Indian startup space, it added.

Investment in Indian tech startups fell by about 17 per cent to USD 6 billion in April-June 2022 owing to macroeconomic slowdown, according to the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the Best Deals

Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the ...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health minister; UK weekly COVID-19 infections rise, booster jab programme announced and more

Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health ministe...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos and more

Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traffic

Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022