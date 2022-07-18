Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 18-07-2022 12:36 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 12:35 IST
12 killed as Maha-bound bus falls into Narmada river in MP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
At least 12 passengers were killed after their bus heading towards Maharashtra fell into the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Monday, a senior government official said.

The Maharashtra Roadways bus was believed to be carrying 30 to 32 people, he said. The bus broke the railing of a bridge on the National Highway No.3 (Agra-Mumbai road), situated close to the Dhar and Khargone borders, and then fell into the river, he said.

It was heading to Nagpur in Maharashtra from Indore in MP, the official said.

Twelve bodies have been retrieved from the bus, MP Home Department's Additional Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Rajora told PTI.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rushed to the spot, he added.

After getting information, Indore Divisional Commissioner (Revenue) Pawan Kumar Sharma instructed the Khargone and Dhar collectors to rush to the spot to launch a rescue operation, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

