Left Menu

Delhi traders call GST on pre-packed food 'anti-people', demand withdrawal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 14:56 IST
Delhi traders call GST on pre-packed food 'anti-people', demand withdrawal
  • Country:
  • India

Traders in the national capital have opposed the GST Council's decision to tax pre-packed and labelled food items, and termed it an ''anti-people move''.

Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) chairman Brijesh Goyal said this is the first time since Independence that dal, rice, flour, cereals, curd, and lassi among other items, that used to be tax-free, have now been taxed.

The GST Council, the highest decision-making body on the levy of Goods and Services Tax, last month accepted most of the recommendations of a group of ministers from states on withdrawing exemptions to rationalise the levy.

It was decided in the meeting that pre-packed and labelled meat (except frozen), fish, curd, paneer, honey, dried leguminous vegetables, dried makhana, wheat and other cereals, wheat or meslin flour, jaggery, puffed rice (muri), all goods and organic manure and coir pith compost will be brought under the GST net.

''We are against this decision and it should be rolled back. This will prove to be detrimental for the common man and traders. This is an anti-people move,'' Delhi Grain Merchant Association president Naresh Kumar Gupta told PTI.

Wholesale and retail grain markets in the city had remained closed on Saturday as traders observed a bandh against the government move.

The CTI has also called a maha panchayat of traders on Wednesday in protest against this.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022