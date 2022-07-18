Left Menu

Guar gum futures ease on low demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 15:32 IST
Guar gum futures ease on low demand
Guar gum prices on Monday fell by Rs 373 to Rs 9,344 per five quintals in the futures market as traders offloaded their holdings in line with a weak trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for July delivery declined by Rs 373 or 3.99 percent to Rs 9,344 per five quintals in 285 lots.

Marketmen said slackness in demand in the spot market and ample supplies from growing regions put pressure on guar gum prices.

