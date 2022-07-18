Left Menu

Passenger plane crashes in Somalia, no deaths reported

A passenger plane has crashed in Somalias capital Mogadishu with the 30 people on board safely evacuated. Airport authorities said passengers and crew have disembarked from the Jubba Airways-operated plane, which was arriving on a domestic flight from the inland city of Baidoa. The plane crash-landed outside Mogadishus international airport and then caught fire.

PTI | Mogadishu | Updated: 18-07-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 15:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Somalia

A passenger plane has crashed in Somalia's capital Mogadishu with the 30 people on board safely evacuated. Airport authorities said passengers and crew have disembarked from the Jubba Airways-operated plane, which was arriving on a domestic flight from the inland city of Baidoa. There was no immediate report of any injuries or reasons given for the cause of the crash. The plane crash-landed outside Mogadishu's international airport and then caught fire. Pictures from the scene posted on social media showed black smoke billowing from the wreckage.

