Passenger plane crashes in Somalia, no deaths reported

A passenger plane has crashed in Somalia's capital Mogadishu with the 30 people on board safely evacuated. Airport authorities said passengers and crew have disembarked from the Jubba Airways-operated plane, which was arriving on a domestic flight from the inland city of Baidoa. There was no immediate report of any injuries or reasons given for the cause of the crash. The plane crash-landed outside Mogadishu's international airport and then caught fire. Pictures from the scene posted on social media showed black smoke billowing from the wreckage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)