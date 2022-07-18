Left Menu

People hurt when they needed relief: Varun Gandhi on GST on pre-packaged food items

BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Monday criticized imposing GST on packaged food items such as milk, curd, and rice, saying this will hurt people already struggling with record-breaking unemployment. A 5 percent Goods and Services Tax GST has kicked in on pre-packaged and labeled food items such as cereals, pulses, and flour weighing less than 25 kg.

18-07-2022
A 5 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) has kicked in on pre-packaged and labeled food items such as cereals, pulses, and flour weighing less than 25 kg. The Union Finance Ministry issued a set of frequently asked questions (FAQs) on the levy of the GST on items ranging from cereals and pulses to curd, butter, and 'lassi'.

Gandhi tweeted, ''This decision taken amid record-breaking unemployment will put more financial burden on the middle-class families, especially struggling youngsters living in rented houses. We are hurting them at a time when they needed relief.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

