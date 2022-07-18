Left Menu

Ola Electric invests USD 500 mn in Bengaluru-based cell R&D facility

Ola Electric is investing USD 500 million about Rs 4,000 crore in a cell research and development facility in Bengaluru, company founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said on Monday.In a tweet, Aggarwal stated Sharing something Im personally very passionate about

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 17:57 IST
Ola Electric invests USD 500 mn in Bengaluru-based cell R&D facility
  • Country:
  • India

Ola Electric is investing USD 500 million (about Rs 4,000 crore) in a cell research and development facility in Bengaluru, company founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said on Monday.

In a tweet, Aggarwal stated: ''Sharing something I’m personally very passionate about! Building a state-of-the-art Battery Innovation Center (BIC) in Bangalore''.

BIC will be one of the world's largest, most advanced cell R&D facilities, he added.

''500+ engineers & PhDs, $500mn investment. Will be up & running next month!'' Aggarwal said.

SoftBank Group-backed Ola Electric is also in talks with multiple global suppliers to build a battery cell manufacturing plant in India with a capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours.

As part of its broader electrification push, the firm plans to invest in companies with advanced cell and battery technology, alongside the 50 Gwh battery plant.

Ola Electric needs 40 Gwh of battery capacity to power 10 million electric scooters annually. The remainder will be for its electric cars, which the company plans to manufacture in the future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022