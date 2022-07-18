Left Menu

India's exploration, production policy should be liberalised for metals, minerals: Agarwal

This can also lead to affordable oil and gas in India in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modis vision. This is the time when all the mine leases should be granted for a minimum of 50 years for better planning and execution by the companies, Agarwal said.All existing mines, which were explored by the private sector but where work has been stopped, should be given back to them....

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 19:26 IST
India's exploration, production policy should be liberalised for metals, minerals: Agarwal
  • Country:
  • India

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal on Monday said that India's exploration and production policy should be liberalised for a wide range of metals and minerals.

The country continues to pay hefty import bills year after year even as the nation is gifted with significant reserves of metals and minerals, the metals and mining magnate noted.

''It is becoming critical for India to liberalise its exploration and production policy for a wide range of metals, rare metals, minerals, and hydrocarbons,'' Agarwal said in a statement.

Robust domestic production will also insulate India from any global crisis, encourage entrepreneurship, create a large number of jobs and create a vibrant ecosystem, he said.

India, he said, can produce oil at one-fourth of the import price similar to Cairn providing oil at USD 26 to the government.

The country's import bill from crude oil to copper has risen sharply this year due to a rise in global commodity prices as well as depreciation in the rupee.

The country, he said, is a powerhouse of talent and on the path of making advances in the world of technology, research, and innovation.

''Our economic growth is powered by a combination of legacy industries and start-ups. Encouraging our start-ups & entrepreneurs to put their energy on the work without fear and hurdles will create massive jobs and massive revenue for the government.

''They can be encouraged to do exploration with the latest technologies like artificial intelligence, automation, and data analytics, by receiving funding from private equity and selling their licenses post-discovery. This can also lead to affordable oil and gas in India in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.'' This is the time when all the mine leases should be granted for a minimum of 50 years for better planning and execution by the companies, Agarwal said.

All existing mines, which were explored by the private sector but where work has been stopped, should be given back to them.

''... we cannot afford to stop production. A well-functioning mines and minerals sector will have a big role to play if we want to realise our dream of not just 5 trillion dollars but a 15-20 trillion dollar economy in the next two decades,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022