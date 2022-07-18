Left Menu

UK's Luton airport suspends flights due to runway defect

Flights were suspended at Britain's Luton airport on Monday due to a runway defect discovered following high temperatures across the country. "Following today's high temperatures, a surface defect was identified on the runway. The airport is used by airlines including EasyJet, Wizz Air, Ryanair and TUI.

Flights were suspended at Britain's Luton airport on Monday due to a runway defect discovered following high temperatures across the country.

"Following today's high temperatures, a surface defect was identified on the runway. Engineers were called immediately to site and repair works are currently in progress to resume operations as soon as possible," the airport said in a statement on Twitter. The airport is used by airlines including EasyJet, Wizz Air, Ryanair and TUI.

