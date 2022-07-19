MORNING BID-Hiring warnings -- premature?
Following on last month's robust U.S. payrolls, British figures on Tuesday revealed unemployment at 3.8% in the quarter to May. That bucked expectations for a slight rise. Recent stock market gains were partly down to relief the U.S. Fed may not opt for a 100 basis-point rate hike in July.
A look at the day ahead in markets from Sujata Rao Much of the inflationary heat across the developed world has been generated by labour shortages. But of late, a raft of U.S. corporations -- Meta, Tesla, Apple and Goldman Sachs among them -- have warned they will slow hiring.
The warnings tanked Wall Street by reinforcing -- alongside dismal housing data -- the picture of a cooling economy . Asian shares fell too, with China's rising coronavirus case load keeping alive fears of more activity curbs, and European markets are easing off one-month highs . But hold on. Demand for workers is not abating just yet. Following on last month's robust U.S. payrolls, British figures on Tuesday revealed unemployment at 3.8% in the quarter to May. That bucked expectations for a slight rise.
Recent stock market gains were partly down to relief the U.S. Fed may not opt for a 100 basis-point rate hike in July. But policymakers elsewhere are not holding back on hawkish rhetoric. While the UK jobs data reinforces the case for a 50 bps Bank of England rate increase next month; rate-setter Michael Saunders on Monday forecast rates -- currently 1.25% -- would reach or surpass 2% during the next year.
The Reserve Bank of Australia, meanwhile, reckons rates remain too low to contain inflation expectations. Current rates at 1.35% are too far below 'neutral', levels estimated between 2%-3%, it decided. Especially so, given Aussie unemployment dived last month to a 48-year low of 3.5%.
The dialling back of more aggressive bets on Fed policy-tightening and the ratcheting up of rate hikes elsewhere lifted the Aussie dollar half a percent versus the greenback, while the pound is up 0.2% and the beleaguered euro too has managed a 0.2% gain. Nowhere is the situation as perilous as the euro zone; news Gazprom has invoked force majeure on some gas supplies raises fears Russia will keep the Nord Stream 1 pipeline mothballed beyond July 21, when the link is due to open.
Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Tuesday: -EU industry and trade ministers meeting -U.S. earnings: Johnson & Johnson, Halliburton, Lockhead Martin, Netflix -EU earnings: Swedish Swedbank reported a smaller-than-expected Q2 net profit -U.S. June housing starts
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Norrie reaches Wimbledon quarters to keep alive British hopes; Tennis-Djokovic tames wildcard Van Rijthoven to set up Sinner clash and more
British GP: Carlos Sainz claims maiden Formula 1 Grand Prix victory
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Norrie reaches Wimbledon quarters to keep alive British hopes; Tennis-Djokovic tames wildcard Van Rijthoven to set up Sinner clash and more
British pub numbers sink to record low, research shows
British Foreign Secretary says Russians must be accountable for Ukraine war