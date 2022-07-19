TaCa Healthcare plans to hire over 400 professionals in six months

Health tech startup TaCa Healthcare on Tuesday said it plans to hire over 400 professsionals over the next six months.

The company, which caters to surgeries at affordable rates, works with a large network of hospitals, specialist doctors and healthcare partners in different cities.

''At TaCa Healthcare, our mission is to revolutionise secondary surgery care in the country by making it affordable and easily accessible to the masses near their homes,'' TaCa Healthcare co-founder Bidhan Chowdhury said in a statement.

The startup is already present in over 30 cities across the country and is providing safe and affordable surgery care to thousands of patients, he added.

''We will be hiring 400-500 people in the next six months as we accelerate our plans to strengthen our operations in the existing and expand it to many more cities and states in the coming months,'' Chowdhury stated.

The company is hiring people while according to estimates, more than 12,000 startup employees have been handed the pink slips in the past few months, and the number is estimated to cross 60,000 this year alone, the statement said.

TaCa offers short-stay elective surgeries related to gall bladder, hernia, appendix among others.

The entity has established presence across seven states, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi and Haryana.

