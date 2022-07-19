SER to hold programmes to mark 75 years of India's Independence

The Howrah-Mumbai CSMT Mail, which started its journey way back in 1893 will be flagged off by family members of freedom fighters on Wednesday to mark 75 years of the country's Independence, South Eastern Railway general manager Archana Joshi said.

As part of the 'Azadi ki Rail Gadi aur Stations' programme to be celebrated for a week till July 23 along with other zonal railways, the SER will also hold events at four stations - Chakradharpur, Tatanagar, Ranchi and Balasore - that had connections with freedom fighters and happenings during the independence movement.

''The 12810 Howrah-Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mail, which started its first journey in 1893, will be flagged off by family members of freedom fighters on July 20 in an event to mark 75 years of Independence,'' Joshi said.

A motorcycle rally from the SER headquarters here to Champaran in Bihar was flagged off on Monday.

Altogether 10 bikers, including two women, will reach Champaran by July 30 and thereafter, they will travel to Delhi along with motorcyclists of RPF of other zonal railways before the Independence Day celebrations.

''Nukkad nataks (street plays), having an essence of freedom struggle will be staged at the four stations, apart from light and sound shows and photo exhibitions on the contributions of freedom fighters,'' Joshi said. The Eastern Railway and Metro Railway are also holding similar programmes over the week to mark 'Azadi ki Rail Gadi aur Stations'.

Flagging off a bike rally from Kolkata. ER general manager Arun Arora said that it will reach Champaran on July 27, covering a distance of 772 km.

It will thereafter proceed to New Delhi for the gala Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

''In Eastern Railway, three trains - Howrah-Kalka Netaji Express, Howrah-Amritsar Jalianwala Bagh Express and Howrah-Siuri Hool Express will be spotlighted during the week,'' Arora said here.

He said that five stations - Bhagalpur, Barddhaman, Jirat, Naihati and Subhasgram - have been identified for highlighting during the week for their association with freedom fighters.

The Metro Railway will make colourful displays at its Netaji Bhavan station in Kolkata for its proximity to the residence of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

