3,500 missed calls received to volunteer as 'paryavaran mitra': Delhi govt

The Delhi government has received 3,500 missed calls from those who want to be registered as 'paryavaran mitra' - an initiative to build a network of people who can work for environmental sustainability, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Environment minister Gopal Rai also held a review meeting with officials on the Delhi government's campaign to register people working or willing to work for environmental protection as 'paryavaran mitras', it said.

Earlier, a toll free number (8448441758) was issued by the Delhi government for those who want to register themselves for the initiative.

The volunteers will be responsible for increasing greenery, reducing pollution and improving waste management in their areas.

