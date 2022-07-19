Nine railway stations in NE illuminated to commemorate 75 years of Independence

Nine railway stations, associated with the nation’s freedom struggle, across the Northeast region are being illuminated to commemorate 75 years of Independence.

Gopura, Raha, and Sibsagar Town stations in Assam, Agartala in Tripura, Jiribam in Manipur, Dimapur in Nagaland, Bhoirabi in Mizoram, Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh, and Mendipathar in Meghalaya are being illuminated, a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) statement said here.

These nine stations are among a total of 75 stations across the country which are related to the freedom movement and are being decorated as part of the ‘Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Station’ celebration by the Railway ministry.

Twenty-seven trains will also be spotlighted to mark the occasion, the statement added.

NFR general manager Anshul Gupta inaugurated this week-long event for the region at a function at Guwahati Railway Station on Monday evening.

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta recalled the sacrifices of the freedom fighters for the cause of the nation and paid tribute to them.

He recounted the valour displayed by freedom fighters of the Northeast region, such as Kanaklata Baruah, Jitendra Chandra Paul, Bir Tikendrajit Singh, Rani Gaidinliu, Haipou Jaduannang, Shoorvir Pasaltha Khuangchera, U Kiang Nangbah, Togan Sangma and Moje Riba, among others.

The top official said NFR has planned a series of events throughout the week with the active involvement of all the stakeholders, Scouts, Guides, railway officials, and common people in these stations.

Activities like light and sound shows, and street plays will be conducted at the chosen stations during this period, Gupta said.

Family members of freedom fighters were invited to the function and they were felicitated with mementoes, the release added.

