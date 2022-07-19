Left Menu

Around 1,000 passenger complaints received against Air India in 3 months: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 16:16 IST
Around 1,000 passenger complaints received against Air India in 3 months: Govt
V K Singh Image Credit: Twitter (@Gen_VKSingh)
  • Country:
  • India

Around 1,000 passenger complaints have been received against Air India during the last three months related to various issues, including refund of fares, overbooking of flights, and staff behavior, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Monday.

The Tata Group on January 27 took control of Air India after winning the bid for the airline on October 8 last year.

''Ministry of Civil Aviation has been receiving grievances related to air transport, including Air India, on the various issues such as refund of fares, flight issues, staff behavior, baggage issues, overbooking of flights, etc.,'' Singh said in his written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

Around 1,000 such complaints were received against Air India during the last three months, he mentioned.

Aviation regulator DGCA on June 14 said it imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Air India for denying boarding to passengers holding valid tickets and thereafter not providing mandatory compensation to them.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had in May said that the airlines are indulging in "unfair practice" of denying boarding to passengers even when they report for their flights at the airport on time.

The regulator -- in an e-mail on May 2 -- had asked all Indian carriers to give compensation and facilities to passengers affected by such denial of boarding, failing which it would impose financial penalties on them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022