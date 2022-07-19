Cargo handling capacity of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Container Terminal to increase: Govt

Cargo handling capacity of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Container Terminal in Maharashtra will increase to 1.8 million TEU from 1.5 million TEU, the government said on Tuesday.

''...total handling of JNPCT will increase to 1.8 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) from the present handling capacity of 1.5 million TEUs,'' the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways said in a statement.

The capacity upgradation project will be carried out in two phases with a total cost of Rs 872 crore.

The first phase is expected to be completed in seven years from commencement, while the second phase will take another 18 months, the ministry said.

In the first phase, 400 metre of berth length will be upgraded to handle larger vessels having capacity of 12,200 TEUs.

At present, JNPCT handles 9,000-TEU capacity vessels.

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) has given the letter of award to J M Baxi Ports and Logistics Ltd and consortium member CMA Terminals on June 28 and the concession agreement will be signed on July 27. The concession will be awarded after compliance to the conditions within 180 days.

The cost of the first phase is Rs 591.99 crore, the statement said, adding that the concessionaire has to upgrade, operate, maintain and transfer this terminal through Public-Private Partnership mode.

In the second phase, 280-metre berth length will be upgraded, it said, adding that the development of phase II ''will start after achieving 1.02 million TEU or seven years whichever is earlier''.

''Phase II is to be completed within a period of 18 months and the cost of phase II is Rs 280.17 crore,'' the statement said.

It is also proposed to increase the rail mounted quay cranes rail span from 20 metres to 30.5 metres at the port.

According to the ministry statement, the concessionaire has offered a royalty of Rs 4,520 per TEU during the concession period. The royalty will increase annually in line with the rise in inflation.

PPP is considered as an effective tool for attracting investment in the port sector. Until now 86 projects worth Rs 55,000 crore have been granted approval under PPP. The key projects being implemented on PPP mode include berths, mechanisation, development of oil jetty and container jetties, among others, the statement said.

