Rallis India profit falls 18 pc to Rs 67.47 crore in June quarter

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-07-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 18:46 IST
Rallis India, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, on Tuesday reported a decline of 18.13 per cent in net profit at Rs 67.47 crore for the June quarter.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 82.42 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, Rallis India said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations of the company witnessed a growth of 16.51 per cent during the quarter under review at Rs 862.78 crore as compared to Rs 740.51 crore in the year-ago period.

On Tuesday, shares of Rallis India closed 0.55 per cent up at Rs 208.50 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

