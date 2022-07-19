Indian Bank inks strategic partnership with Tata Motors

Public sector Indian Bank on Tuesday said it has partnered with Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd to offer its car loans to customers.

The strategic partnership aims to provider customised car loans for customers through over 5,700 branches of the bank.

''We are delighted with our partnership with Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd to provide attractive and easy car finance options for their customers...we are confident of offering best in class services including digital lending process to Tata Motors customers...,'' Indian Bank executive director Imran Amin Siddiqui said in a bank statement here.

Indian Bank would also able to provide easy financing schemes to customers through the 310 dealers of Tata Motors who have over 1,000 touch points across the country.

''With this partnership with Indian Bank, our valuable customers will get an attractive rate of interest and customised EMI options as per their requirements,'' Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, senior general manager (Head-electric vehicles, network management), Ramesh Dorairajan said.

''It is our firm belief that this partnership with Indian Bank will go a long way to cater to the diverse finance requirements of our customers,'' he said.

