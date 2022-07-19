Left Menu

Gold gains marginally amid firm global trends

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 19:18 IST
Gold in the national capital on Tuesday rose by Rs 6 to Rs 50,290 per 10 grams amid firm global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 50,284 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, dipped by Rs 137 to Rs 55,539 per kg from Rs 55,676 per kg in the previous trade.

''Spot gold prices for 24-carat gold in Delhi were up by Rs 6 per 10 grams in line with firm COMEX gold prices,'' said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,711 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 18.80 per ounce.

