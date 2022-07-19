Left Menu

STL bags Rs 250 cr deal to build optical network for Indian telco

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 20:00 IST
Sterlite Technologies (STL) on Tuesday said it has bagged a Rs 250-crore deal from a telecom operator for building optical network.

With this, STL will address the telecom operator’s requirement for setting up a high-performance, modern communication network.

''STL, already a leading network modernisation partner for the telecom player, further strengthens its relationship with the telco with this deal,'' the company said while announcing the Rs 250 crore deal win.

STL, however, did not divulge the name of the company.

''With this multi-year deal, worth Rs 250 crore, STL aims to provide specialised optical fibres and deployment services to build the service provider’s network across nine telecom circles, pan India,'' the company statement said.

Praveen Cherian, CEO, of STL Global Services said that the company and the telecom service provider have been long-term partners in the optical connectivity space.

''In this project, STL will collaborate with the service provider to develop and build a competent network for India,'' Cherian said.

STL will provide a 5G-ready and high-capacity network that will enable the telco to provide faster delivery of new services with enhanced user experience in East, South and North regions, Cherian added.

