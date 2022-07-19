Aequs inks strategic alliance with Hindalco for commercial aerospace sector

Diversified firm Aequs has formed a strategic alliance with Hindalco Industries for the commercial aerospace sector, a release said on Tuesday. The partnership leverages the capabilities, market presence and industry knowledge of the two partners for commercial aerospace OEMs and other Aequs customers, it added. Aequs operates the largest aero machining facility in the country with over 1 million machining hours delivered per year from the company's Belagavi Cluster. The campus also houses co-located capabilities for end-to-end manufacturing from forgings to surface treatment and complex aerostructure assemblies.

''Aequs Pvt Ltd and Hindalco Industries Ltd have sealed a strategic alliance for long-term collaboration and joint business development in the commercial aerospace sector,'' Aequs said in the statement. ''This strategic alliance marks a breakthrough for the Indian aerospace sector. It creates strategic value for our customers by enhancing manufacturing sustainability and reliability in the country,'' said Aravind Melligeri, Chairman and CEO, Aequs. Aequs is a diversified contract manufacturing firm providing vertically integrated product solutions across the aerospace, toys and consumer durable goods industries. It currently operating manufacturing facilities across India, France, and the United States.

By leveraging its manufacturing ecosystems, the company delivers supply chain efficiencies to its global customer base.

With the introduction of aluminium extrusions to its portfolio in partnership with Hindalco, Aequs strengthens the one-stop solution strategy with a fully localised aerospace supply chain that is sustainable and eco-friendly, the company said. A leading player in the extrusions industry in the country with a presence across the aluminium value chain – from bauxite mining to extrusions, Hindalco operates three extrusion plants, one each at Renukoot (Uttar Pradesh), Alupuram (Kerala) and Kuppam (Andhra Pradesh) and specialises in a wide range of alloys, including hard alloys and special alloys for the aerospace sectors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)