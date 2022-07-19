Bank fraud cases decline by about 50 pc in FY'22: Karad
- Country:
- India
Cases of frauds on public sector banks have come down by about 50 per cent in FY'22 to 2,369 as against 4,680 recorded in the previous fiscal, Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.
The amount involved in the frauds too declined to Rs 3,204 crore from Rs 7,306 crore in 2020-21.
Comprehensive steps have been taken to tackle banking frauds, including an online searchable database of frauds reported by banks in the form of Central Fraud Registry to enable timely identification, control and mitigation of fraud risk and also to carry out due diligence during the credit sanction process, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said in a written reply.
''Public sector banks (PSBs) have been advised to strictly ensure rotational transfer of officials/employees,'' he added.
A National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal has been launched by the Ministry of Home Affairs to enable the public to report incidents pertaining to all types of cybercrimes. A toll-free number has also been operationalised to get assistance in lodging complaints, he said.
Replying to another question, Karad said the government last month launched the 'Jan Samarth' Portal, which hosts loans under 13 credit linked government schemes catering to youths, students, entrepreneurs and farmers for education loans, agriculture loans, business activity loans, and livelihood loans.
Any applicant/beneficiary can register, check eligibility under various government schemes and apply for digital loan approval through the Jan Samarth Portal, he said.
The use of Jan Samarth portal will ease the loan application and disbursement process.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajya Sabha
- Ministry of
- Karad
- Central Fraud Registry
- Jan Samarth
ALSO READ
24 Rajya Sabha members to take oath on Friday
Karnataka CM congratulates Dr Veerendra Heggade for nomination to Rajya Sabha
Four noted personalities from southern states Modi govt's Rajya Sabha picks
Union ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh submit their resignations to PM Modi a day ahead of their Rajya Sabha term gets over: Sources.
Rajnikanth congratulates Ilayaraja on being appointed as Rajya Sabha member