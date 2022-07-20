Rajarshi Gupta takes over as Managing Director of ONGC Videsh

Rajarshi Gupta has taken over as Managing Director of ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL), the overseas investment arm of the state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

He replaces Alok Gupta who superannuated last month.

''Rajarshi Gupta has more than 33 years of wide-ranging experience in supervisory, managerial and strategic planning capacities in domestic and international operations of ONGC and ONGC Videsh,'' the company said in a statement adding he took over on July 19.

Prior to this, he was Executive Director - Chief of Corporate Strategy & Planning in ONGC.

''He has a keen business sense of the oil and gas industry, commercial and financial acumen, with mergers and acquisitions, strategic planning, and man management as his core strengths,'' the statement said.

A mechanical engineer from NIT Rourkela and a Gold Medallist in MBA (International Business) from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, he spent 13 years in ONGC Videsh during 2006-2019, working across the globe in diverse geographical and fiscal regimes, in business development, merger and acquisitions, and project management of exploration and development projects.

''As Country Manager and President of ONGC Videsh's US subsidiary, he set up the Geological & Geophysical Centre of Excellence in Houston. In return, he was Head of Corporate Planning & Strategy in ONGC Videsh and also headed Strategic HR and Corporate Communications. He was instrumental in framing the international business vision in ONGC's long-term vision document, the Perspective Plan 2030,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)