Silver futures rise on firm demand

Silver prices on Wednesday increased by Rs 10 to Rs 55,737 per kilogram in futures trade as participants widened their bets on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for September delivery gained Rs 10 or 0.02 percent to Rs 55,737 per kg in 22,115 lots.

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mainly due to fresh positions built up by participants on a positive domestic trend.

Globally, silver was trading 0.20 percent higher at USD 18.75 per ounce in New York.

