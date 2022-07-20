Windshield of Go First's Delhi-Guwahati flight cracks mid-air, plane diverted to Jaipur
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 16:00 IST
- Country:
- India
A Go First flight heading from Delhi to Guwahati was diverted to Jaipur after the A320neo aircraft's windshield cracked mid-air, aviation regulator DGCA officials said.
This is the third incident of technical malfunction on a Go First aircraft in two days.
On Tuesday, Go First's Mumbai-Leh and Srinagar-Delhi flights faced engine snags and both planes were grounded by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jaipur
- Srinagar
- Directorate General of Civil
- Guwahati
- Delhi
- Mumbai-Leh
- DGCA
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Srinagar-Leh highway blocked after flash floods hit J-K's Ganderbal
Friday prayers disallowed at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid
J-K: Vomedh conducts Pagah Youth Connect event at Tagore Hall Srinagar
Amit Shah virtually unveils statue of Sri Ramanujacharya in Srinagar
Islamic scholars, preachers urge J-K administration to allow Friday prayers at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid