Left Menu

Newgen Software Q1 profit falls 11 pc to Rs 19 cr

IT company Newgen Software Technologies on Wednesday posted about an 11 per cent decline in consolidated profit to Rs 19.17 crore for the first quarter ended June 2022. The company had posted a profit of Rs 21.6 crore in the same period a year ago.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 18:50 IST
Newgen Software Q1 profit falls 11 pc to Rs 19 cr
  • Country:
  • India

IT company Newgen Software Technologies on Wednesday posted about an 11 per cent decline in consolidated profit to Rs 19.17 crore for the first quarter ended June 2022. The company had posted a profit of Rs 21.6 crore in the same period a year ago. The consolidated revenue from operations increased by about 18 per cent to Rs 187.89 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 159.53 crore a year ago. ''FY23 has started on a strong note with revenue growth of 18 per cent in the first quarter (Q1) on a year-on-year basis with cloud and subscription revenues growing at 33 per cent in the Q1 on YoY basis,'' Newgen Software Technologies chairman and managing director Diwakar Nigam said in a statement.

He said given the seasonal nature of the company's business, the first quarter is a lean period for it. ''On the cost front, there has been an impact of elevated employee costs and gradually normalising travel expenses, however, Q1 margins are not a reflection of the year margins. We strongly believe that we have a resilient business model in place, with our products having significant leverage across both sides of the market opportunity - revenue enhancement and cost optimisation,'' Nigam said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
FEATURE-Well-paid jobs lure Lebanon's demoralised teachers to the Gulf

FEATURE-Well-paid jobs lure Lebanon's demoralised teachers to the Gulf

Global
4
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022