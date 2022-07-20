Left Menu

Azerbaijan Airlines signs MoU for four more Boeing 787 jets

It currently operates two 787-8 jets. The airline previously had a contract with Boeing to purchase 10 737 MAX jets that it postponed in 2019. This would be the topic for negotiations," Askerov said. "Azerbaijan Airlines was the first airline in the Caspian and Central Asia region to operate the 787-8 Dreamliner and we currently have two 787-8s in service," he added.

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 19:18 IST
Azerbaijan Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the Farnborough Airshow to acquire four more Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner jets, its president Jahangir Askerov said on Wednesday. Askerov said the airline is due to sign a contract for the planes in December and plans to own 10 of the planes by 2030, allowing it open new routes across Central Asia. It currently operates two 787-8 jets.

The airline previously had a contract with Boeing to purchase 10 737 MAX jets that it postponed in 2019. "We're not thinking about purchasing MAX for now. This would be the topic for negotiations," Askerov said.

"Azerbaijan Airlines was the first airline in the Caspian and Central Asia region to operate the 787-8 Dreamliner and we currently have two 787-8s in service," he added.

