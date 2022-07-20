Left Menu

German network regulator: Nord Stream 1 gas nominations can still change

Russian gas nominations through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany can still change by Thursday, the head of Germany's network regulator Klaus Mueller said on Wednesday, after data showed nominations rising at the Lubmin entry point. Lubmin, where the Nord Stream 1 pipeline makes landfall in Germany, showed a pickup in nominations from July 21, 0600 CET (0400 GMT) when maintenance work on the pipeline ends, data from network operator Gascade showed. "There are approx.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-07-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 19:43 IST
German network regulator: Nord Stream 1 gas nominations can still change
  • Country:
  • Germany

Russian gas nominations through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany can still change by Thursday, the head of Germany's network regulator Klaus Mueller said on Wednesday, after data showed nominations rising at the Lubmin entry point.

Lubmin, where the Nord Stream 1 pipeline makes landfall in Germany, showed a pickup in nominations from July 21, 0600 CET (0400 GMT) when maintenance work on the pipeline ends, data from network operator Gascade showed.

"There are approx. 800 GWh Gas for July 21, 2022 initially nominated for the German entries from Nord Stream 1. But it follows the disclaimer that this can still change by tomorrow," Mueller tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
FEATURE-Well-paid jobs lure Lebanon's demoralised teachers to the Gulf

FEATURE-Well-paid jobs lure Lebanon's demoralised teachers to the Gulf

Global
4
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022