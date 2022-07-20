German network regulator: Nord Stream 1 gas nominations can still change

Russian gas nominations through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany can still change by Thursday, the head of Germany's network regulator Klaus Mueller said on Wednesday, after data showed nominations rising at the Lubmin entry point.

Lubmin, where the Nord Stream 1 pipeline makes landfall in Germany, showed a pickup in nominations from July 21, 0600 CET (0400 GMT) when maintenance work on the pipeline ends, data from network operator Gascade showed.

"There are approx. 800 GWh Gas for July 21, 2022 initially nominated for the German entries from Nord Stream 1. But it follows the disclaimer that this can still change by tomorrow," Mueller tweeted.

