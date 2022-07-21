BMW launches 5 Series 50 Jahre M Edition priced at Rs 67.5 lakh

Luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday said it has launched '50 Jahre M Edition' based on the 5 Series priced at Rs 67.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Produced at the company's Chennai plant, the trim comes in a petrol variant – the BMW 530i M Sport.

Available in limited numbers, the bespoke model can be booked exclusively online from today onwards, the German luxury carmaker said in a statement.

BMW India had recently announced that it will launch 10 exclusive '50 Jahre M Editions' to celebrate the company's M sub-brand that stands for high-performance cars.

The model comes with 2-litre petrol engine which churns out maximum output of 252 hp enabling 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 6.1 seconds.

