Ashok Leyland inks pact with Adani Capital

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-07-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 15:43 IST
Ashok Leyland Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland has inked a strategic partnership with Adani Capital to offer customized financial solutions for its customers in the small and light commercial vehicles segments, the city-based company said on Thursday.

The Light Commercial Vehicle business of Ashok Leyland has signed a memorandum of understanding with Adani Capital Pvt Ltd to enter into a strategic partnership for a range of LCVs.

''The MoU will enable both Ashok Leyland and Adani Capital to offer customized financial solutions for its customers in the small commercial vehicle and light commercial vehicle segments,'' a company statement said here.

''Ashok Leyland is delighted to partner with Adani Capital to offer customized financial solutions to its customers. This association will help Ashok Leyland gain an edge in the market,'' Ashok Leyland, Head-LCV, Rajat Gupta said.

''Ashok Leyland's LCV range of products comes with advanced and innovative technology that offers its customers best-in-class mileage, comfort, and load-carrying ability. This reduces the total cost of ownership, thereby providing more profit in their business'', he said.

Adani Capital said it would work towards catering to the customers' needs through commercial vehicle loans with easy monthly repayment plans, suited for customers. ''In our company, funding for commercial vehicles is offered through a wide network of branches. We always try to offer customized solutions to the end user along with attractive commercials, combined with faster Turn Around Time,'' Adani Capital Business Head, Saibaba Kelkar said.

''By leveraging the company's extensive physical and digital reach, we would be able to offer our wide range of financial solutions to Ashok Leyland customers and their dealers,'' he said.

Ashok Leyland offers solutions from 2 tonnes to 7.5 tonnes GVW in the load carrying segment with its DOST, BADA DOST, and PARTNER range and 20 seats to 40 seats in the passenger carrying segment with its MiTR range of school and staff buses, the statement added.

