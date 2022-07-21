Left Menu

Binomo trading platform announces the most profitable promo of the summer for all Indians. On July 22, the world-known financial platform gives an opportunity to become a VIP-status trader for a day.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 21-07-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 17:05 IST
Indian traders will get the highest profits on the Binomo platform
Become a VIP for a Day. Image Credit: ANI
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Binomo trading platform announces the most profitable promo of the summer for all Indians. On July 22, the world-known financial platform gives an opportunity to become a VIP-status trader for a day. The top 3 benefits of the "VIP for a day" promo: - Exclusive assets with higher profits- 10 per cent cashback- Happy hours with the biggest percentage of profitability

In addition, each trader with a permanent VIP status has a personal manager who provides round-the-clock support. And it's not only about status. On 22 July, there will also be a special tournament for everyone with a prize pool of $3,000. Get ready to win $450 for first place and different valuable rewards for the other prize places (30 prizes in total). The promotion works for everyone: both for current users, who are thinking about upgrading to VIP statusand for those who just want to discover the possibility of financial independence and high extra income on the Binomo trading platform. It's absolutely free for all. Current users will be automatically converted to VIP status, and future Binomo traders need to make their first deposit by July 22. It's only $5.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

