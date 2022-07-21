Left Menu

Ashok Leyland partners with Adani Capital for Light Commercial Vehicle financing

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-07-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 17:14 IST
Ashok Leyland Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Thursday said it has partnered with Adani Capital for financing its Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) range of vehicles.

Under the tie-up, Adani Capital will work towards catering to the customers' needs through commercial vehicle loans with easy monthly repayment plans, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Ashok Leyland's LCV vertical has signed an initial pact with Adani Capital Pvt Ltd for a strategic financing partnership for its range of LCVs, the company said.

''Ashok Leyland is delighted to partner with Adani Capital to offer customized financial solutions to its customers. This association will help the company gain an edge in the market,'' said Rajat Gupta, head LCV at Ashok Leyland.

This pact will enable both the partners to offer customized financial solutions for Ashok Leyland's customers in the small and light commercial vehicle segment, the company added.

''By leveraging the company's extensive physical and digital reach, we would be able to offer our wide range of financial solutions to Ashok Leyland customers and their dealers," said Saibaba Kelkar, Business Head at Adani Capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

