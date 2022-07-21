Left Menu

School bus carrying 21 children catches fire in Delhi; no casualty

Twenty-one children had a narrow escape after their school bus caught fire in north west Delhis Rohini on Thursday, officials said. Delhi Fire Services director Atul Garg said the vehicle caught fire near a dispensary at Sai Baba Mandir T-point in Rohini Sector 7. The bus tempo traveller of Bal Bharti Public School carrying 21 children caught fire.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 18:20 IST
School bus carrying 21 children catches fire in Delhi; no casualty
  • Country:
  • India

Twenty-one children had a narrow escape after their school bus caught fire in north west Delhi's Rohini on Thursday, officials said. According to fire officials, they received information about the incident at 2.14 pm following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. Delhi Fire Services director Atul Garg said the vehicle caught fire near a dispensary at Sai Baba Mandir T-point in Rohini Sector 7. ''The bus (tempo traveller) of Bal Bharti Public School carrying 21 children caught fire. All the kids and the driver escaped unhurt,'' he said. PTI NIT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022